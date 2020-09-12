COVID-19: Oxygen plants in Gujarat asked to ramp up production

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat health department has directed oxygen manufacturing units to ramp up production to maximum capacity and ensure that 50 per cent of it is "medical oxygen" meant for hospitals. In a notification dated September 10, the department has directed manufacturing units to divert only up to 50 per cent of oxygen to industrial use, with priority given to hospitals in case need arises.

While the need for medical oxygen will increase manifold in the coming days in Gujarat, the opening up of industries in the Unlock period may adversely affect the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals, the notification stated. In view of this, the government has decided to regularise the circulation and supply of oxygen from production units to address the needs of COVID-19 patients, it said.

There are around 53 licenced medical oxygen producing units and the notification has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure that people of Gujarat do not face shortage of oxygen, commissioner of state Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) H M Koshia said. Gujarat produces enough medical and industrial oxygen and even supplies it to other states, he said.