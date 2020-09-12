Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't delay visit to hospital, COVID-19 patients told

There were instances of patients going to hospitals at the last minute and dying despite the treatment given to them, he told reporters. Stating that government and privately-run medical college hospitals were equipped with necessary infrastructure and manpower to treat coronavirus patients, he said that with the increase in testing facilities, more than 3,700 samples were tested on Friday leading to identification of 419 positive cases.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:38 IST
Don't delay visit to hospital, COVID-19 patients told

People with any symptoms of COVID-19 should visit hospital without delay so that their lives can be saved, Puducherry Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu said on Saturday. There were instances of patients going to hospitals at the last minute and dying despite the treatment given to them, he told reporters.

Stating that government and privately-run medical college hospitals were equipped with necessary infrastructure and manpower to treat coronavirus patients, he said that with the increase in testing facilities, more than 3,700 samples were tested on Friday leading to identification of 419 positive cases. Anbarasu, who is also the Development Commissioner, said primary health centres and also sub-centres in rural areas had been geared up with facilities to test samples.

Each of the sub-centres would collect 100 samples a day and test them. While rural areas had 15 such centres there were six centres in urban areas.

He said 25 mobile units were also pressed into service and 20 more such units would be introduced soon to collect samples. In addition to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital, the ICMR-sponsored Vector Control Research Centre and JIPMER and most of the private medical college hospitals were also doing the testing and Puducherry had set a record of doing more examination of samples, Anbarasu said.

The number of beds were also being increased in government hospitals and in private institutions. While government hospitals would have more than 2,100 beds additionally, private colleges would have five more beds soon.

"We are providing the best food to COVID-19 patients taking treatment in government institutions," he added. Oxygen beds were also adequately available.

Anbarasu said to keep a track on those resorting to self-medication the government had asked the medical shops to collect names and phone numbers of people purchasing anti- fever medicines. Doctors practising privately should also refer patients approaching them with complaints of fever, cold and other complications to hospitals as they might be potential COVID-19 patients.

The government was inclined to bring down the positivity rate as much as possible. Health Secretary T Arun said door-to-door surveillance with the participation of the members of self-help groups in rural areas was part of efforts to assess the health condition of residents and to protect them from the pandemic.

He said the late arrival of patients for treatment at hospitals was the cause of people dying. The government had taken steps to purchase 50,000 more RT-PCR equipment, he added.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar was also present..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...

Lightning kills three in UP's Banda

A 20-year-old man and two boys were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district on Saturday afternoon, police saidShiv Pujan Pal, Kamlesh Pal 12 and Vinod Pal 8 were grazing their cattle in the jungl...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...

LJP calls meeting of party MPs on Sep 16

Lok Janshankti Party president Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of all party MPs on September 16 as the party continues to deliberate whether to fight against the Janata DalU in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. LJP sources said the meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020