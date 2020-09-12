Left Menu
Development News Edition

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as virus spreads

The governor's office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:44 IST
Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as virus spreads

The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey's most populous city. The governor's office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. A statement from the office late Friday said the restrictions were needed because people were not adequately heeding precautions like physical distancing and confirmed virus cases have increased.

Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June, returning to levels last seen in mid-May. On Friday, the Health Ministry announced 56 more deaths and 1,671 new cases, bringing the country's total death toll in the pandemic to 6,951 and cases to nearly 290,000.

Officials have cited engagement parties and weddings as a key source for new infections and introduced restrictions on social gatherings. Some turned to holding celebrations on party boats that cruise Istanbul's scenic Bosporus strait, which bisects the city of about 16 million..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 held for duping 250 people through fake call centre since 2017: Police

Three members of a gang, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 250 people on the pretext of offering gifts against the reward points in their credit cards, police said on Saturday. Manish Gupta ...

Johnson's Baby introduces new range of baby care products

Johnsons Baby on Saturday said it has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen a significant growth in demand in the Indian market. The new range of products comprises wash, lotion, cream and oil and is available...

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 3,887 with 59 more fatalities; 3,161 fresh cases push tally to 1,99,493: Health Department.

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 3,887 with 59 more fatalities 3,161 fresh cases push tally to 1,99,493 Health Department....

Sonia Gandhi leaves for US for routine medical check-up: Sources

Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical check-up, sources close to her said. Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020