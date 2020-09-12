20 new COVID cases in HP's Hamirpur

Twenty more people, including two police personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, taking the district's infection tally to 728, a Health Department spokesperson said on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the district now stands at 164, he said.

Earlier, nine police personnel in Hamirpur were found positive for coronavirus. According to the spokesperson, five people in the district have succumbed to the virus so far, while 559 COVID-19 patients here have recovered from the infection.

The people who were found positive have been quarantined and are being admitted to the dedicated COVID care centres, he said. One of the senior officers working in a local medical college said some people are not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing despite an increase in the number of positive cases in the district.

He warned that if people do not follow the government guidelines for countering the COVID-19 virus, it would be difficult to stop it from spreading and causing more deaths. Meanwhile, the Hamirpur Police has issued strict instructions to the people to wear masks and adopt social distancing. This warning has been issued through the Twitter handle and Facebook page of the Hamirpur Police. PTI DJI AD