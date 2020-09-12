Left Menu
Retd govt official accuses Noida hospital of harassing him over CGHS subsidy

The hospital, however, claimed that the doctor who had last year done an angioplasty on the senior citizen had asked him to come with an appointment, which apparently led to an argument. I was not given due consultation and I was denied treatment by the doctor who supervised my heart surgery last year," claimed Raghav, a resident of Sector 120 Noida.

12-09-2020
A 69-year-old retired government official has accused a private hospital of harassing him over providing subsidised treatment under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) here. The hospital, however, claimed that the doctor who had last year done an angioplasty on the senior citizen had asked him to come with an appointment, which apparently led to an argument. The incident took place on September 5 at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 of Noida. Alleging harassment by the hospital, former government employee Sukhvir Singh Raghav claimed that doctors misbehaved with him when he reached there for consultation under the CHGS scheme on September 5.

"I was harassed at the hospital despite having the CGHS card. I was not given due consultation and I was denied treatment by the doctor who supervised my heart surgery last year," claimed Raghav, a resident of Sector 120 Noida. He alleged that one of the doctors even told him "don't you have any shame for seeking treatment at a fee of Rs 150 (under CGHS) while the doctor concerned charges around Rs 1,000 for consultation. "It is already difficult going out of home amid COVID-19 outbreak and my blood pressure also shot up to 160 after the incident due to the hospital staff's behaviour," he added. A spokesperson for the hospital, however, said, “Mr Sukhvir took the appointment of the cardiologist who had not done his angioplasty. So, the doctor for whom he had taken the appointment told him to meet the doctor who did his angioplasty.” “But since he had no appointment with the doctor who had performed his angioplasty, that doctor refused to see him and told him to come with an appointment. Maybe because of this there was a bit of argument,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the senior citizen was later called and given the consultation by the doctor concerned on September 9 and he is “fully satisfied” now. Raghav although maintained that it was the misbehaviour and apathy of the doctors that amounted to harassment and such behaviour needs to be checked.

