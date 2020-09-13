Discharged 2,454 COVID-19 patients after treating them successfully: ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is running the world's largest COVID care facility- Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) (10,000 beds), has so far discharged more than 2,454 patients after treating them successfully. According to the ITBP, they have treated patients as small as 17 days old infant to 78-year-old adult. SS Deswal, DG ITBP is taking a stock of the centre on daily basis and has asked the team to ensure that patients get the best facilities.

The Centre formally started taking patients from July 5, 2020, after the successful trial run by ITBP. So far, a total of 3,921 patients have been admitted at this centre. Out of these, 2,454 have been discharged after being successfully treated. Only 81 of them have been referred to other hospitals. Till date, the oldest patient cured here was 78 years old and the youngest being a 17 days infant. All facilities are being provided free of cost to all strata of the society, the ITBP said in a statement. "The SPCCC COVID Care Centre was started at Radha Soami Satsang, Chhatarpur in a short span of time on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. The ITBP expressed intent to provide complete and full proof medical assistance to the poor and needy at no cost whatsoever with a capacity to run the 10,000 bedded centre to cater to all the strata of society. It can easily be increased to 12,000 bedded capacities at a short notice," the organisation further stated.

Dr DC Dimri, IG, Medical Superintendent, Referral Hospital ITBP said that the SPCCC is treating the largest numbers of patients amongst all the hospitals. He further stated said that "SS Deswal, DG ITBP has personally guided the staff for best possible facilities at the centre. ITBP took the initiative as guided by Deswal to look after the patients and extended its support in fighting the pandemic since January." ITBP has provided more than 800 medical personnel, which includes specialist doctors, medical officers (doctors), paramedics, pharmacists, and over 600 security personnel to run SPCCC round the clock. (ANI)