One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 39

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded one more COVID-19 related death, taking the number of fatalities in the region to 39, officials said on Sunday. A 62-year-old patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died in Leh district on Saturday and the last rights of the deceased were conducted as per the set protocol, they said

His death was the 16th COVID-19 related fatality in Leh district, while rest of 23 deaths have taken place in Kargil district. With detection of 66 fresh positive cases -- 37 in Leh and 29 in Kargil, the virus caseload in the UT has gone up to 3,294 till Saturday evening, the officials said

While 73 percent of the patients have recovered from the disease, the rest of 841 active cases are undergoing treatment in the twin districts. They included 465 in Leh and 376 in Kargil, the officials said.