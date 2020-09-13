Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 400,000 - health ministry

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 400,000 - health ministryReuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:15 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 2,089 to 402,029, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Sunday, as the country reported 128 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Sima Sadat Lari said the official death toll stood at 23,157 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.
