Left Menu
Development News Edition

105-year-old woman in Karnataka recovers from coronavirus after treatment at home

Speaking to reporters, Kamalamma's grandson said he felt it was challenging considering her age, but as she had no other health issues, she was under normal treatment and his grandmother is now an inspiration for those who fear COVID-19. Though the elderly woman hesitated to take food, she was administered porridge and water, and medicine that was prescribed to her was limited.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:44 IST
105-year-old woman in Karnataka recovers from coronavirus after treatment at home

A 105-year-old woman in Koppal district has successfully recovered from COVID-19, after undergoing treatment for the viral infection at her home. Kamalamma Linganagouda Hiregoudar hails from Katarki village in Koppal taluk.

According to official sources, as the elderly woman had a fever, she was made to undergo a test and the result came out positive last week. As the centenarian had no other health issues, also considering her refusal to go to hospital, she underwent treatment under home isolation at her son's residence.

After undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of grandson, Srinivas Hyati, who is a Doctor by profession, Kamalamma has recovered and her test reports have come negative now. Speaking to reporters, Kamalamma's grandson said he felt it was challenging considering her age, but as she had no other health issues, she was under normal treatment and his grandmother is now an inspiration for those who fear COVID-19.

Though the elderly woman hesitated to take food, she was administered porridge and water, and medicine that was prescribed to her was limited. Till last evening, Koppal had reported a total of 8,802 COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths and 6,870 discharges.

As of September 12 evening, cumulatively 4.49 lakh positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 7,161 deaths and 3.44 lakh discharges..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's parliament speaker says he opposes way cabinet being formed

Lebanons parliamentary speaker said his group opposed the way the prime minister-designate was forming a new cabinet and that it would not join on those terms, but that he would still cooperate to stabilise the nation in crisis, his office ...

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Iranian state TV on Saturday reported that the countrys authorities executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man, after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned mans life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justic...

James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited wi...

I-League: Akbar Khan hopes to follow in brother Imran's footsteps on Neroca return

In February this year, Neroca FC set the Imphal Derby on fire as they registered a 5-0 win over city rivals TRAU FC in front of 34,971 spectators at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Among the chief architects of the win was midfielder Imran Khan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020