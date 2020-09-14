WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 02:04 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.
