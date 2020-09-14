Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier
China on Monday reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 13, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 70 a day earlier.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST
China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 70 a day earlier. As of Sunday, mainland China had a total of 85,194 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, it said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
