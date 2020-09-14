Czech Republic's daily count of coronavirus cases drops below 1,000 after 5 days

Czech Republic's daily count of coronavirus cases drops below 1,000 after 5 daysReuters | Prague | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:25 IST
The Czech Republic recorded 792 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a drop after five consecutive days with more than 1,000 cases each, Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.
The ministry has not yet updated the daily number of tests. There are usually fewer tests done at weekends.
The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 36,188 in the country of 10.7 million.
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech Republic
- Health Ministry
- COVID-19