Puducherry adds 414 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 20k mark

The nine fatalities pushed the toll in the union territory to 394, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday pushed the coronavirus number to 20,226 (after transfer of nine cases to Tamil Nadu).

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:42 IST
Puducherry on Monday logged 414 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally past the 20,000 mark while nine people including four women succumbed to the virus, a top Health department official said. The nine fatalities pushed the toll in the union territory to 394, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday pushed the coronavirus number to 20,226 (after transfer of nine cases to Tamil Nadu). Mohan Kumar said the 414 fresh infections were identified after examination of 3,742 samples, adding 308 were from the Puducherry region, 74 from Karaikal, 29 from Yanam and three from Mahe.

He said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.95 per cent and 74.30 per cent respectively. As many as 447 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, he added.

The Health department director said 1,03,743 samples were tested so far and of them 80,424 had tested negative. Results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited.

Most of the people who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours had comorbidities (particularly diabetes) and the deceased were in the age group ranging between 52 and 80 years.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

