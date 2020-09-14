Left Menu
Development News Edition

India overtakes Brazil to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in world: Johns Hopkins data

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's recovery rate has touched 78 per cent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day. "Around 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The ministry further said that Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have recorded around 60 per cent of the total recovered COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:50 IST
India overtakes Brazil to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in world: Johns Hopkins data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday overtook Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world at 37,80,107, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to data, 19,625,959 people around the world have recovered from the coronavirus infection while the total number of COVID-19 cases across the world are 29,006,033 and the total number of deaths reported globally stands at 9,24,105.

Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases at 37,80,107, followed by Brazil at 37,23,206 cases and the US at 24,51,406 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's recovery rate has touched 78 per cent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day.

"Around 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509)," the health ministry said in a statement. The ministry further said that Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have recorded around 60 per cent of the total recovered COVID-19 cases. The total number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 9,86,598 as on date while the number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 48,46,427.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus leader in Russia on mission to win Putin's backing

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscows backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.Flight tracking data showed Lukashenkos plane...

No slum dwellers along railway tracks in Delhi will be removed till decision is taken: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that no slum dwellers along the 140 km length of railway tracks in Delhi would be removed till a final decision is taken by the government. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was infor...

Not many issues remain to secure 'thin' EU-UK trade deal - Irish foreign minister

There are not that many outstanding issues in the way of securing a thin free-trade deal between the European Union and Britain, which is the best-case scenario at this stage, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.We need to a...

Entire country stands by Indian Army irrespective of ruling party at Centre: Sanjay Raut

The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of the ruling party at the Centre and would always do so, said Shiv Senas Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut here on Monday. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raut said, The entire country has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020