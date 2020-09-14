Left Menu
3,229 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 2.21 lakh; death toll reaches 4,770

A record 60,580 tests were conducted last Friday, followed by 60,076 on Saturday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals on Monday to review the status of testing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:51 IST
The national capital recorded 3,229 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to over 2.21 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,770, authorities said. Twenty-six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

Before this, the city had recorded over 4,000 cases for five days on a trot -- 4,235 on Sunday, 4,321 on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday. Of the total 2,21,533 cases reported in Delhi so far, 1,88,122 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 44,884 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 9,859 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,025 were rapid antigen tests. A record 60,580 tests were conducted last Friday, followed by 60,076 on Saturday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals on Monday to review the status of testing. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also chaired a meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

The health authorities have conducted around six lakh tests in the last two weeks -- with an average of more than 42,000 a day. The number of total tests conducted was 15,83,485 on August 31. It rose to 21,84,316 on Monday. The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 7.19 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 10.14 per cent.

Since August end, the number of active cases has nearly doubled in the city. It was 14,626 on August 31 and 28,641 on Monday. There has been an over 82 per cent increase in the number of containment zones in the city -- from 833 on August 31 to 1,517 on Monday.

During the same period, the number of occupied beds in hospitals has risen from 4,146 to 6,592. There were 9,999 COVID-19 beds available in the city on August 31 as against 7,817 left on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government scaled up COVID-19 testing through its network of hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics as the number of cases started going up towards the end of August.

The chief minister had said that daily testing would be increased to 40,000. To facilitate this, the government had set up testing counters in public places such as weekly markets, interstate bus terminals and began testing all those coming to Delhi for treatment and work..

