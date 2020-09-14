COVID: 20-day-old child among five fatalities in Chandigarh

Five persons, including a 20-day-old child died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, a medical bulletin said on Monday. The infection tally of the Union Territory jumped to 8,245 with 254 new coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

A 20-day-old child died of COVID-19 on Sunday at Government Medical College and Hospital here. A 69-year-old woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, also died of the infection at the government multi-speciality hospital here, the bulletin said, adding she was also a diabetes patient.

With these fatalities, the toll rose to 95 in Chandigarh. There are 2,847 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 130 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,300 people have been cured so far, as per bulletin. A total of 51,718 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 43,171 tested negative while reports of 143 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.