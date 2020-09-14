Left Menu
COVID: Farooq Abdullah says oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals worrisome

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday termed the reported oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic worrisome and claimed that nothing substantial was being done to alleviate the problem, a party statement said.

COVID: Farooq Abdullah says oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals worrisome

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday termed the reported oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic worrisome and claimed that nothing substantial was being done to alleviate the problem, a party statement said. Replying to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Abdullah said the situation is reportedly quite worrisome particularly in the wake of the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases during the past one week.

"Reportedly, hospitals managing COVID-19 cases are facing acute shortage of oxygen, thereby putting the lives of critical coronavirus patients at risk. It is distressing to know that nothing substantial is being done to alleviate the problem," he said. The statement said Abdullah also raised the issue of 60 "dysfunctional" ventilators that are meant to provide life support to critically ill patients. He called for immediate necessary measures to strengthen the healthcare support system.

