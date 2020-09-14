3 coronavirus deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll up to 43

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 43 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar while 138 fresh cases were detected in the district on Monday, officials said. Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra told PTI that the three deaths comprised a 43-year-old from Numaish Camp area, an 83-year-old from Anandpuri locality and a brother of the RSS' district in-charge.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakunari J, 337 sample results were received by officials of which 138 people tested positive, including 34 prisoners. Besides, 78 patients recovered from the infection pushing up the number of those cured to 2,262 in the district so far, the DM added.

Meanwhile, the district courts remained closed for sanitisation after a senior judicial officer had tested COVID-19 positive. In neighbouring Shamli district, the Shamli BJP MLA was among 24 cases, taking the number of active cases to 397.

Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said 67 patients had recovered from the disease.