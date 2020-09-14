Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 coronavirus deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll up to 43

In neighbouring Shamli district, the Shamli BJP MLA was among 24 cases, taking the number of active cases to 397. Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said 67 patients had recovered from the disease.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST
3 coronavirus deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll up to 43
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 43 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar while 138 fresh cases were detected in the district on Monday, officials said. Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra told PTI that the three deaths comprised a 43-year-old from Numaish Camp area, an 83-year-old from Anandpuri locality and a brother of the RSS' district in-charge.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakunari J, 337 sample results were received by officials of which 138 people tested positive, including 34 prisoners. Besides, 78 patients recovered from the infection pushing up the number of those cured to 2,262 in the district so far, the DM added.

Meanwhile, the district courts remained closed for sanitisation after a senior judicial officer had tested COVID-19 positive. In neighbouring Shamli district, the Shamli BJP MLA was among 24 cases, taking the number of active cases to 397.

Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said 67 patients had recovered from the disease.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt requests CBI probe into 'land scam' in Amaravati capital region

Amaravati, Sep 14 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Centre to entrust to the CBI, the investigation into the alleged land scam in Amaravati capital region and also the scandal in the AP State Fiber Net Limited. The state g...

Three youths knocked down dead by over-speeding car on Peripheral expressway

Three youths were crushed to death by an over-speeding car on Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, said police on Monday. The victims were identified as Deepak 20, Karamvir, 19, and Priyanshu, 17, all residents of Ghaziabad, ...

Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrates Hindi Diwas

Indian Mission in Pakistan on Monday celebrated Hindi Diwas 2020 with great enthusiasm. The occasion was marked with an essay competition, declamations and poetry. Young participants won accolades with their performances, the mission said.H...

Shooting of 27-year-old man under investigation in Pennsylvania

The mayor of Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Monday called for an overhaul of how the city responds to mental health situations after a police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man who ran at him, allegedly threatening him with a knife. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020