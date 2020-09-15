Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 85,202. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
