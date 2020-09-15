India all set to bring revolutionary reforms in medical education

With the passage of two important bills of the Ministry of AYUSH by the Parliament, the country is all set to bring revolutionary reforms in the medical education of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2020 were passed in Lok Sabha on 14th September 2020. These twin bills seek to replace the existing Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

Rajya Sabha had already passed both the bills on 18th March 2020. Getting the approval of the Parliament for these bills is a landmark achievement in the history of AYUSH. The enactment of the said Bills will revamp the existing Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) and Central Council of Homoeopathy.

It is expected that the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy shall aim at bringing reforms in the medical education of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy respectively.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 were introduced in Rajya Sabha on 7th January 2019. Both the bills were subsequently referred to the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

The Committee examined the Bills and suggested certain amendments in alignment with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Accordingly, the Ministry considered the key suggestions and introduced Official amendments to the said Bills after which they were passed in Rajya Sabha on 18th March 2020 as 'the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Bill, 2020' and 'the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2020'.

(With Inputs from PIB)