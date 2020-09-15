Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex workers in Karnataka adopt community networking strategy to meet needs during COVID times

The sudden loss of livelihood and lack of access to health care and social protection intensified their vulnerabilities, according to a group of 12 authors whose perspective paper was published in the September issue of WHO (World Health Organisation) South-East Asia Journal of Public Health. For people living with HIV, the lockdown of Mysuru city immediately disrupted antiretroviral therapy (ART) access, as the majority of ART dispensation takes place through the government-run district hospital, although there are two private hospitals being part of the government ART programme, they said.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:26 IST
Sex workers in Karnataka adopt community networking strategy to meet needs during COVID times

Thousands of sex workers, especially those living with HIV, in parts of Karnataka adopted an inspiring community-led response to meet their basic and emergency needs during COVID-19-induced lockdown. The sudden loss of livelihood and lack of access to health care and social protection intensified their vulnerabilities, according to a group of 12 authors whose perspective paper was published in the September issue of WHO (World Health Organisation) South-East Asia Journal of Public Health.

For people living with HIV, the lockdown of Mysuru city immediately disrupted antiretroviral therapy (ART) access, as the majority of ART dispensation takes place through the government-run district hospital, although there are two private hospitals being part of the government ART programme, they said. Between 200 and 250 people per day collect their medication from the district hospital.

With the onset of COVID-19, and the lockdown, the district hospital initially became the only designated testing and treatment centre for SARS-CoV-2 in the city, which effectively halted regular ART distribution. Ashodaya Samithi, an organisation of more than 6000 sex workers, launched an innovative programme of assistance in the districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Kodagu and Mandya.

Since access to ART was immediately disrupted, Mysuru- based Ashodaya adapted its HIV outreach programme to form an alternative, community-led system of distributing ART at discreet, private sites. WhatsApp messaging was used to distribute information on accessing government social benefits made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other assistance included advisory messages posted in WhatsApp groups to raise awareness, dispel myths and mitigate violence, and regular, discreet phone check-ins to follow up on the well-being of members. Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, community leaders adapted a community network-based strategy successfully utilised in their HIV outreach programme to form a community- led ART distribution system for sex workers, the authors said.

"Although Ashodayas response was initiated in Mysuru, it was quickly adopted by Ashodaya teams in the other (three) districts where they work", the perspective paper said. Ashodaya has drawn on its vast experience in community mobilisation and outreach to swiftly respond to emerging issues and challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure continued access to treatment, social entitlements, psychosocial counselling, and accurate and up- to-date information, it was stated.

In the period between the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and May 2020, Ashodaya was able to provide ART to 1,065 people, provide nutritional supplements to 270 people. It ensured access to social protection for approximately 3,800 sex workers, and it was in regular contact with over 5,500 others through calls and individual meetings.

The 12 authors are: Sushena Reza-Paul, Lisa Lazarus, Partha Haldar, Manisha Reza Paul, Bhagya Lakshmi, Manjula Ramaiah, Akram Pasha, Syed Hafeez Ur Rahman, K T Venukumar, M S Venugopal, Bharat Bhushan Rewari and Robert Lorway. "The lessons learnt from these activities represent an important opportunity to consider more sustainable approaches to the health of marginalised populations that can enable community organisations to be better prepared to respond to other public health crises as they emerge", they said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products from Chinas Xinjiang region while announcing narrower bans on products from five specific entities. Department of Homeland Security DHS ac...

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...

HK shares track Asian markets higher on China data, vaccine hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as upbeat China economic data and encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed sentiment. The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 at 24,732.76, while the C...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020