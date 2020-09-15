Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Task Force, JMG will decide on continuing plasma therapy for treatment of COVID patients: ICMR

"Once peer review happens and we get full publication out, this data will be considered again by the National Task Force and joint monitoring group of the Health Ministry and then a decision will be taken if we should continue with this or not because at the moment we have got permission to use plasma therapy (off label) in India," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:30 IST
National Task Force, JMG will decide on continuing plasma therapy for treatment of COVID patients: ICMR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Task Force on COVID-19 and the joint monitoring group (JMG) in the Health Ministry will take a decision on whether to continue plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India after reviewing the data of its randomised controlled trial, the ICMR said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said a randomised controlled trial, including 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 states and UTs, has shown that plasma therapy does not reduce mortality or prevent progression from moderate to severe disease.

He said that plasma therapy has been used for more than 100 years now in some form or the other for various virus infections. It was used during ebola and it was also being used amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Having said that whether it benefits or not is being studied," the ICMR director general said.

Referring to the findings of the ICMR funded randomised controlled trial, Bhargava said this a pre-print version which is still undergoing peer review. "Once peer review happens and we get full publication out, this data will be considered again by the National Task Force and joint monitoring group of the Health Ministry and then a decision will be taken if we should continue with this or not because at the moment we have got permission to use plasma therapy (off label) in India," he said. "There are a few cases where some reactions can occur and therefore, we will take a considered view once we get the full publication of this study," he underlined.

The Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 issued by the Union Health Ministry on June 27 allowed use of convalescent plasma (off label) for treating coronavirus-infected patients in moderate stage of the illness under "investigational therapies".

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs forest work

Deadly West Coast wildfires are dividing President Donald Trump and the states Democratic leaders over how to prevent blazes from becoming more frequent and destructive, but scientists and others on the front lines say its not as simple as ...

NRAI receives request from chief coaches to organise national camp

The National Rifle Association of India NRAI has received a request from the chief coaches in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines to organise a one-month camp for the Olympic core group to ensure better preparation. The NRAI had postponed...

Soccer-Arsenal tie down striker Aubameyang with new three-year deal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract. Aubameyangs decision to stay with Ar...

BSES discoms report 88,000-litre oil theft from transformers in 18 months

The BSES discoms in Delhi have reported theft of about 88,000 litres of oil from transformers in the past 18 months, resulting in power supply disruptions in many areas, an official said. The oil was stolen from more than 120 transformers i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020