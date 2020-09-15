PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 50 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 39 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 81,000 mark on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3557 3278 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 583925 486531 5041 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 6298 4531 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 144166 115051 482 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 161101 146533 836 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 8592 5502 96 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 67327 33109 573 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 225796 191203 4806 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 25511 20094 315 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 116345 96809 3247 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 98622 77166 1026 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 10060 6332 89 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 56654 37062 914 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 62737 48112 561 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 475265 369229 7481 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 114033 82345 466 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3419 2475 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 93053 69613 1820 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1097856 775273 30409------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 8210 6418 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 3864 2151 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1468 923 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 5229 3927 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 158650 122024 645 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 20601 15522 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 84482 60814 2514 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 104937 86212 1257 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 2119 1521 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 514208 458900 8502 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 160571 129187 984 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 19718 11925 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 34407 23085 438 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 324036 252097 4604 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 209146 181142 4062 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 5005963 3926096 81989------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 90417 80502 1282 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 49,30,236 and the death toll at 80,776. The ministry said that 38,59,399 people have so far recovered from the infection.