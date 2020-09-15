Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:02 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 50 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 39 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 81,000 mark on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3557 3278 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 583925 486531 5041 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 6298 4531 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 144166 115051 482 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 161101 146533 836 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 8592 5502 96 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 67327 33109 573 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 225796 191203 4806 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 25511 20094 315 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 116345 96809 3247 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 98622 77166 1026 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 10060 6332 89 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 56654 37062 914 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 62737 48112 561 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 475265 369229 7481 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 114033 82345 466 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3419 2475 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 93053 69613 1820 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1097856 775273 30409------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 8210 6418 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 3864 2151 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1468 923 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 5229 3927 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 158650 122024 645 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 20601 15522 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 84482 60814 2514 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 104937 86212 1257 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 2119 1521 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 514208 458900 8502 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 160571 129187 984 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 19718 11925 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 34407 23085 438 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 324036 252097 4604 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 209146 181142 4062 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 5005963 3926096 81989------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 90417 80502 1282 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 49,30,236 and the death toll at 80,776. The ministry said that 38,59,399 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

China's attempt to unilaterally alter status quo along LAC unacceptable: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control LAC was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a disregard of...

Amid border tension with China, Indian Army ready for deployment in winters, stocks up essential supplies

By Ankur Sharma Amid the heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Indian Army on Tuesday said it is fully ready for deployment in the harsh winter months as it has stocked up all essential supplies including food ...

EU to throw London lifeline with extension to coveted clearing

The European Union is set to throw the City of London an 18-month lifeline to continue clearing euro derivatives after Britains unfettered access to the bloc ends in January, an EU draft document showed. Britain left the EU in January and c...

In England, where you grow up dictates what you earn, study finds

By Amber Milne LONDON, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Young men who grew up in affluent areas of England earn twice as much as those from poorer areas, according to a major study released on Tuesday, as concerns rise about the economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020