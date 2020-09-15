Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaur MP questions his ICMR’s +ve test report for COVID after testing negative in Jaipur

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for COVID-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has demanded an inquiry into contradictory reports. I was asked to stay in home quarantine and therefore I am not able to attend the Lok Sabha session to raise issues pertaining to Rajasthan,” he told PTI.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:15 IST
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for COVID-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has demanded an inquiry into contradictory reports. The national convener of RLP, an NDA ally, said he is "pained and surprised" that neither the Union Health Ministry nor the Lok Sabha secretariat has responded to his queries to clear the confusion.

Beniwal, who was first infected with coronavirus in July but recovered a few days later, gave his sample in the Lok Sabha premises on September 11 for the test before the Parliament session and was informed telephonically on September 13 that he has been found positive for the infection. The MP, who was in Jaipur when he received the call, immediately consulted doctors at the SMS Hospital there and got himself tested again. The test report at SMS Hospital came negative.

Along with the COVID-19 testing, Beniwal also got himself tested for antibody in Jaipur. "The COVID-19 test report of SMS Hospital, Jaipur is negative. Doctors said that I am healthy and have developed antibodies and in a position to donate plasma, so how come the test report of ICMR, Delhi is positive?" the MP questioned.

He asserted that the ICMR's test report is incorrect and raises serious questions about its credibility. "I am a member of the NDA family and I was expecting that the Union government will take care of me but I am pained that neither the Health Ministry nor the Lok Sabha secretariat has taken up this matter. I was asked to stay in home quarantine and therefore I am not able to attend the Lok Sabha session to raise issues pertaining to Rajasthan," he told PTI. Beniwal said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too is from Rajasthan and he should look into the matter and order an inquiry. "There are contradictions in my test reports. Since the ICMR report is positive, I was barred from attending the LS session. What will happen if any other MP who carries the virus and tests negative in the ICMR testing? He will infect many in the Lok Sabah. Who will be responsible for this?" he asked. The MP is under home quarantine in Jaipur at present.

