Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 15, up from 8 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 16 from nine a day earlier, but China does not count them as confirmed cases.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 85,214, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.