Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Beirut blast, a young surgeon finds new sense of duty

In a short time, they have been brought to near collapse, battered by Lebanon's financial meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases, then smashed by the Beirut explosion. But the blast has also given Osman a greater sense of duty.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:23 IST
After Beirut blast, a young surgeon finds new sense of duty

It was a night Dr. Bassam Osman says changed his life. At around 6 p.m. on August 4, the 27-year-old surgical resident was about to leave his daily hospital shift. Then a massive explosion shook Beirut. The floodgates opened and hundreds of wounded poured into the American University of Beirut Medical Center, one of Lebanon's best hospitals.

The medical staff of around 100 doctors, nurses and aides juggled priorities and space in treating the torn-up and bloodied men, women and children. They sutured wounds by mobile phone lights when electricity conked out. The wounded kept streaming in because several other hospitals closer to the port were knocked out of service by the blast. Veteran doctors who had worked through Lebanon's civil war said they'd never seen anything like it. In six hours, they used up a year and a half's worth of emergency supplies.

Osman ended up working the next 52 hours straight. He treated more than two dozen patients. He lost one. “There was no moment in my life where I felt more in touch with my own and my surrounding humanity,” Osman said of those 52 hours in a tweet afterward.

Osman, at the beginning of his career, finds himself in a medical field far different from what he expected when he entered the profession. Lebanon's health facilities were once considered among the region's best. In a short time, they have been brought to near collapse, battered by Lebanon's financial meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases, then smashed by the Beirut explosion.

But the blast has also given Osman a greater sense of duty. That day's trauma, he says, forged a deeper emotional bond between doctors and patients, left with no one else to trust in a country where politicians and public institutions take no responsibility. The disaster, caused by explosive chemicals left untended for years at Beirut's port, has stoked anger at Lebanon's corrupt officials, who are also blamed for driving the country of 5 million into near bankruptcy. More than 190 people were killed in the explosion, thousands hurt, and tens of thousands of homes were wrecked.

“Day by day, these (crises) are becoming our normal life,” Osman told the AP. “We are tired... It feels like one long marathon.” Harder days may be ahead, he feels. The blast exacerbated shortages in medical supplies caused by the financial crisis. Replacement supplies are not coming fast enough.

In one of Osman's recent operations, lack of supplies nearly turned a small but critical procedure into invasive surgery. Osman and the other surgeons didn't have the right size balloon to expand the patient's arteries and were about to open her chest, before they found a way to improvise a replacement. Medical facilities hit by the economic meltdown are laying off staff. More doctors are emigrating. Osman's salary, denominated in Lebanese pounds, dropped in value from nearly $1,300 to just around $200 a month because of the local currency's crash.

It will cost nearly $30 million to repair health facilities damaged by the blast, the World Health Organization estimates. Eight hospitals and 20 clinics sustained partial or heavy structural damage. Two hospitals remain largely out of service. One, deemed totally unsafe, has to be leveled and rebuilt. The blast damaged the WHO's main warehouse for medical supplies, destroying a shipment of COVID-19 protective equipment. It destroyed an COVID-19 isolation center used for migrant workers and vulnerable groups, and damaged centers for HIV and tuberculosis.

The strained health system faces a coronavirus surge. Since the Aug. 4 blast, there has been a 220% increase in reported infections, according to the International Rescue Committee. COVID-19 patients are filling hospital and ICU beds. More than 25,000 confirmed cases have been reported, and 8% of all tests are coming back positive, according to the lead COVID-19 doctor Firas Abiad. More than 250 people have died. The number is expected to rise, with 115 patients in ICU, up from single digits before July.

The increase is partly due to the explosion's after-effects, including overcrowding in health facilities, displaced people sheltering with family and friends, and disrupted water networks and loss of hygiene items, said Christina Bethke, a WHO coordinator of the emergency response. Hit by the financial crisis, many cannot afford medical treatment. In the weeks preceding the explosion, Osman said he and his colleagues thought things had hit their worst when they saw people leaving the hospital because they couldn't pay for admission.

Then the blast came. Osman can't forget the patient he lost that day.

The young man came in with a hole in his heart and was whisked to the operating room. When the hole was closed, the team noticed bleeding in the abdomen and tended to that. But he also had a brain hemorrhage. In the chaos, the doctors had no time for imaging to detect it. The patient died. Osman knows only the first digits of his medical number: Patient AAA. He's trying to find out his identity — at least his name, or where he was when the blast went off, or whether he has family looking for him.

“I feel like I need to find closure for this operation, especially because we tried so hard,” he said..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

The shape, mental space I'm in now, things will go well: Hardik

Back from a lengthy injury layoff, Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said the setback motivated him to work harder and he is now in good shape both physically and mentally for the IPL starting September 19. Pandyas form will be ...

Pakistan TikTok star fakes his own death, irks fans

Pakistani TikTok star Adil Rajput has enraged his fans as he faked his own death on the video-sharing app. Rajput is being called out by Twitter users for carrying out a publicity stunt.Rajput, a popular TikToker from Rahim Yar Khan with ov...

EB submit bid paper, inch closer to join ISL

East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid ITB papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited. The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and th...

Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations

A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. Mostly such f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020