Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 graft scandals fuel South Africans' anger with ruling ANC

Separately, South African authorities are investigating government departments over irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders worth more than 5 billion rand ($300 million). Ramaphosa, who promised to clean up his party's reputation after a decade of scandals under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, said last month ANC officials must quit their positions if charged with corruption and resign if convicted.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:31 IST
COVID-19 graft scandals fuel South Africans' anger with ruling ANC

A spate of corruption scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic has further fuelled some South Africans' frustration with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and its failure to tackle graft despite renewed promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reports of suspect deals between state officials and businesses providing medical equipment, as well as food aid parcels to the poor, have sparked outrage in a country which has recorded some 650,000 coronavirus cases, the highest number in Africa, and is also in the grip of a deepening recession. "In the coronavirus pandemic, we thought ... things will be better, but they are still stealing from people who have nothing," unemployed Mamologadi Maponya, 53, told Reuters in Johannesburg's Soweto township.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, took a leave of absence in July after news reports that her husband had won contracts to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) spurred concerns that politically connected individuals were profiting from the pandemic. Both Diko and her husband deny doing anything illegal. Separately, South African authorities are investigating government departments over irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders worth more than 5 billion rand ($300 million).

Ramaphosa, who promised to clean up his party's reputation after a decade of scandals under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, said last month ANC officials must quit their positions if charged with corruption and resign if convicted. "NOT WHAT WE FOUGHT FOR"

But for some South Africans his comments amount to little more than empty rhetoric. "When we see top guns having fun with our tax monies, we cry," said pensioner Jacob Serane. "This ANC government, they must do things right. ... this is not what we fought for."

An ANC spokesman did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment. Ramaphosa's acting spokesman Tyrone Seale said the government shared citizens' outrage about corruption and was working to strengthen the institutions dealing with the issue.

South Africa's economy shrank by a record 51% in the second quarter and unemployment stood at a record 30% even before the pandemic prompted the government to impose a strict lockdown that pushed millions deeper into extreme poverty. Although many South Africans are fed up, there is little prospect of the ANC -- in power since 1994 -- losing power. The next national election is only in 2024, and the biggest opposition party is in disarray.

Meanwhile, political satirists are having a field day. Chester Missing, a puppet performing in a show outside parliament in Cape Town, joked that the government had paid prices for PPE "that make you think you're getting a Rolex with your face mask, (and that) your hand sanitiser comes with stock options".

($1 = 16.7417 rand) (Additional reporting by Shafiek Tassiem and Sisipho Skweyiya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

The shape, mental space I'm in now, things will go well: Hardik

Back from a lengthy injury layoff, Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said the setback motivated him to work harder and he is now in good shape both physically and mentally for the IPL starting September 19. Pandyas form will be ...

Pakistan TikTok star fakes his own death, irks fans

Pakistani TikTok star Adil Rajput has enraged his fans as he faked his own death on the video-sharing app. Rajput is being called out by Twitter users for carrying out a publicity stunt.Rajput, a popular TikToker from Rahim Yar Khan with ov...

EB submit bid paper, inch closer to join ISL

East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid ITB papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited. The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and th...

Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations

A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. Mostly such f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020