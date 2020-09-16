Russia's RDIF collaborates with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for Sputnik V vaccine trials, distribution: CEO  

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has collaborated with Indian pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as well as its distribution, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday. The RDIF is in talks with Indian regulators to ensure that all the requirements for clinical trials are being met, he said.

“The RDIF and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company with headquarters in India, have agreed to supply 100 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and collaborate on clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine in India,” Dmitriev told PTI in an email interview. Sputnik V, a vaccine against coronavirus, has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.

Dmitriev said additional clinical studies of Sputnik V will be conducted in a number of foreign countries, including Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Belarus. Earlier this month, Russia had said it is in touch with Indian authorities on the vaccine issue.