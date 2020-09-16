Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

The Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs minister in another tweet requested all who have come in his contact to follow protocol. All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests before the start of the monsoon session on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:06 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added. The Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs minister in another tweet requested all who have come in his contact to follow protocol.

All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests before the start of the monsoon session on Monday. Media persons covering the Parliament's proceedings also underwent the test and at least one of them has tested positive, sources said. "ICMR is honoured to have carried out testing of 2500+ samples of Hon'ble Members of Parliament and other officials on war footing over the weekend in service of the nation," the Indian Council of Medical Research had tweeted on Monday.

According to details available with Parliament authorities, around 30 MPs and over 50 employees of the secretariats had tested positive for coronavirus infection. The monsoon session of Parliament is being held in two shifts -- the Rajya Sabha in the morning and the Lok Sabha in the second half of the day.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Slow-moving storms that deluge coasts become regular part of Atlantic hurricane season

For Grant Saltz, who runs a barbecue restaurant in Mobile, Alabama, what struck him about Hurricane Sally was its steady, deliberate pace, after the storm rumbled into the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 2 hurricane.Its ...

Report: Veteran Veldheer visits OL-needy Cowboys

Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer was in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday to visit the Dallas Cowboys, whose offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, the Dallas Morning News reported. Lael Collins hip and Cam Erving knee are both on i...

Cyprus president ready for talks 'without threats' in Turkey row

Cyprus is ready to talk with Turkey to resolve differences in a dispute over Mediterranean drilling rights, but only without blackmail and threats, its president said on Wednesday.Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leye...

Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world

Fire crews on the U.S. West Coast on Wednesday battled deadly wildfires that have forced thousands to evacuate and find temporary shelter, as scientists in Europe tracked the smoke spreading on an intercontinental scale. Dozens of fires hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020