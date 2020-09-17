Left Menu
Development News Edition

100-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Assam

Handique, Assam's oldest COVID-19 patient, was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati on Wednesday, they said. A resident of the Mothers' Old Age Home, she was admitted to the hospital ten days ago after testing COVID- positive.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:24 IST
100-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Her age may have posed a challenge but 100-year-old Mai Handique's battle against COVID-19 was won by her positivity, doctors said on Thursday. Handique, Assam's oldest COVID-19 patient, was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati on Wednesday, they said.

A resident of the Mothers' Old Age Home, she was admitted to the hospital ten days ago after testing COVID- positive. The doctors and nurses who were treating her held a small celebration before she was discharged. Handique, who was beaming with excitement, joined the party singing several Assamese songs in her full-throated voice.

Handique, called Aita (grandma) by all at the hospital, told reporters that she enjoyed her stay and the food. "We were given fish or meat on most of the days while egg and banana were given daily. We were also given 'ruti- bhaji' (chappatis and vegetables) which I enjoyed the most," she said.

She also thanked all those who treated her, saying, "The girls (the nurses) and the doctors' took very good care." Handique also had a special word of praise for Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma -- "He is doing very hard work for all of us and I bless him to continue to help people who are suffering from this disease." Sarma, too, wished her on the recovery. "Steely resolve of 100-year old Mai Handique is monumental. With brilliant support of doctors at MMCH, she defeated coronavirus, giving us a lesson in having the right will power," he said.

A doctor treating Handique said, "Initially, we were worried due to her age and she also has hypertension, but she was always cheerful and in a positive frame of mind." Twelve residents of the Mothers' Old Age Home have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and five of them have been discharged so far.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Lamb also drove in a run and Liam Hendriks picked up...

People News Roundup: Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life; Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speechKim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in...

Calhoun's blast helps Diamondbacks take down Angels

Kole Calhoun homered for the third time in two days against his former team, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-6 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Calhoun, who signed with the Diamondbacks last o...

Sports News Roundup: Big Ten to start its college football season next month; Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader RoglicPrimoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020