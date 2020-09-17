Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson warns of tougher measures in COVID-19 fight

Figures released late Wednesday showed 3,991 new confirmed cases during the previous 24 hours, up from 3,105 a day earlier. Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said the measures expected for the northeast of the country are seen as “preventative.” Forbes told the BBC there is concern that the average age of people testing positive with the virus is going up.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:33 IST
UK's Johnson warns of tougher measures in COVID-19 fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and "protect'' the Christmas holidays as the government prepared to introduce stricter measures in northeast England. Johnson's comments came amid reports that the government plans to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants in response to a recent jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. Local officials asked for more restrictions now to prevent a tighter lockdown later.

Johnson wrote in a piece published in The Sun newspaper that the only way to be certain the country can enjoy the winter holidays "is to be tough now.'' He said he wants to "stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump." Over the past two days, opposition lawmakers had criticized Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused his government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle a second wave of the pandemic. A shortage of testing capacity is a particular concern, with people around the country complaining they were unable to book appointments for tests or directed to testing centers far from their homes. Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the virus because it allows those who are infected to self-isolate while helping health officials identify hot spots and trace those who are infected.

Daily infection rates have risen to levels not seen since late May, forcing the British government to impose limits on public gatherings. Figures released late Wednesday showed 3,991 new confirmed cases during the previous 24 hours, up from 3,105 a day earlier.

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said the measures expected for the northeast of the country are seen as "preventative." Forbes told the BBC there is concern that the average age of people testing positive with the virus is going up. "Last week, 60% of the people that were being tested were between the ages of 18 and 30. That is now starting to reach into older age groups as well,'' he said. "We know that when it starts to affect older people, that's when you start to get the hospitalizations and, sadly, also the mortality, too.'' Details about the new restrictions remain thin. Labour lawmakers representing northeast England called for further information.

Local leaders elsewhere in the country are also demanding government action and more testing to stave off a second wave of infections. London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for action to counter "chaos and confusion." He told London Assembly members that testing troubles were "putting lives and livelihoods in jeopardy.'' "We've known for months now that come the autumn demand for testing would increase,'' Khan said.

"This crunch point should have been foreseen and then avoided. And unless the government massively ramps up testing capacity in London, we'll be back to where we started: trying to halt the spread of the virus in the dark.''.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on plea against challan for not wearing mask while driving alone

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file their response on a petitioners plea seeking quashing of a Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car. A single-ju...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-'Passion hasn't changed' for Japan's ageless wonder 'King Kazu'

Kazuyoshi Miura, the 53-year-old forward for J.League side Yokohama FC, began his career 34 years ago and is still going strong, wondering if he can stay alive without the sport after retiring.Not that the man known fondly in Japan as King ...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Womens tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sports greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King.Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing ...

Researchers suggest friends, not family key to human happiness

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, according to a research conducted by SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson. Hudsons research finds t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020