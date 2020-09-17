Left Menu
Health ministry organises webinar on improving patient safety

The webinar was inaugurated by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who underlined the steps taken by the Centre for the protection of hospital workers. Few of these steps include ensuring availability of PPE kits and masks, insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh, functional helpline, advisory on chemoprophylaxis, among others, the statement said.

On 'World Patient Safety Day', a webinar was organised by the Union health ministry and the National Health System Resource Centre to give impetus to the endeavours directed towards improving safety of patients and healthcare workers. "The COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled huge challenges and risks which front line health workers face while caring for the patients. The theme for patient safety this year is 'Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety' and the slogan is 'Safe health workers, Safe patients'," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The webinar was inaugurated by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who underlined the steps taken by the Centre for the protection of hospital workers.

Few of these steps include ensuring availability of PPE kits and masks, insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh, functional helpline, advisory on chemoprophylaxis, among others, the statement said. The health secretary also highlighted the importance of putting a transparent 'Reporting and Learning System' in place.

Vikas Sheel, Joint Secretary (Policy), provided an overview of different initiatives taken by the ministry for promotion of health quality and safety. Components of patient safety is deeply embedded in the National Quality Assurance Standards. Infection control is a major component of the Kayakalp award scheme under the National Health Mission (NHM), the ministry said.

The webinar attracted a large audience with over 1,200 participants, including Mission Director (NHM) from states, officials from the Ministry of Health, nodal officers and other officials working in the field of quality assurance and patient safety in states/UTs, the statement said. Representatives from academic institutions, development partners, NGOs, international agencies, National Health Authority and NITI Aayog also attended the webinar.

