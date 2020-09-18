6,15,72,343 samples tested to detect COVID-19 cases till September 17: ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that around 6,15,72,343 samples to detect the coronavirus infections have been tested up to September 17.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:22 IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that around 6,15,72,343 samples to detect the coronavirus infections have been tested up to September 17. It added that out of these 10,06,615 were tested on Thursday alone.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.
Among the states, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Actress Ragini gets CCB notice in drug case
Karnataka: Footfall increases as pubs serve liquor again
COVID-19: Maharashtra Police reports 5 deaths, 424 new cases
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 pc of total COVID-19 deaths in country: Health Ministry.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.