Rajya Sabha takes up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:04 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Union Minister claimed that the Central Council of Homoeopathy did not cooperate with the Centre in carrying out its duties.
"Central Council of Homeopathy failed in its responsibility...it did not cooperate with the government in carrying out its duties," said the Minister while moving the Bill. Notably, CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh has registered his protest against the "ordinance raj".
Moreover, Congress leader Ripun Bora, after briefly describing the history of the Council stated that the government has a history of "taking away the autonomy " of institutes and organisations. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020. The Bill amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.
The Act sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Rajya Sabha
- KK Ragesh
- Bill
- Ripun Bora
- Union Minister
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
Brazil Senate passes bill to limit, fine upstream mining dams
Nigeria: FEC approves N1.1billion to accommodate NDLEA staffs
DP World, Canada fund to invest $4.5 billion in global ports
Netflix India's "Bad Boy Billionaires" show on hold following court order
Essential commodities fuel retail revival, average bill value up 1.5X over Pre-COVID-19 - ANAROCK-RAI Report