Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

After a long discussion, the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:41 IST
Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a long discussion, the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Speaking on the Bill, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Upper House that the Centre is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. However, he objected to the use of the term "quackery" in reference to certain ancient Indian medical system.

"The government is committed to ensure that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. We also have the National Digital Mission. New medical institutes are opening under which there are blocks dealing with Indian medicines," he said. "A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of the medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word. Yoga and naturopathy need a separate national medical commission. Also, the National Medical Commission for modern medicine will be functional soon," the Union Health Minister said.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020. The Bill, which is now an Act, amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. The Act sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

Apart from that the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has also been passed in the Rajya Sabha.(ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two Turkish troops killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded after Kurdish militants fired rockets at a military base in northern Iraq, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Part...

China stocks post weekly gain on stimulus hopes, yuan strength

China stocks staged a strong finish on Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong yuan also helped lure foreign inflows. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended u...

Kolkata Police initiates probe into fashion designer's death

The Kolkata Police on Friday initiated a probe into the death of renowned fashion designer Sharbari Dutta. Dutta, 63, was found dead in the bathroom of her residence on Broad Street in south Kolkata on Thursday evening.A case of unnatural d...

Naxals kill CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020