COVID-19: 62 more deaths, 2,817 fresh cases in Punjab

One death each was reported from Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Pathankot and Rupnagar, as per medical bulletin. Among the places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (437), Amritsar (401), Mohali (312), Jalandhar (307), Patiala (219), Hoshiarpur (163), Gurdaspur (131), Pathankot (119) and Bathinda (105).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:49 IST
Sixty two more COVID-19-related fatalities pushed the toll to 2,708 in Punjab while 2,817 new cases took the infection tally to 92,833 on Friday. Twelve fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, 10 from Jalandhar, seven from Hoshiarpur, six from Mohali, five from Patiala, two each from Amritsar, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran. One death each was reported from Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Pathankot and Rupnagar, as per medical bulletin.

Among the places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (437), Amritsar (401), Mohali (312), Jalandhar (307), Patiala (219), Hoshiarpur (163), Gurdaspur (131), Pathankot (119) and Bathinda (105). There are 21,662 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,645 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 68,463 people have been cured of the contagion.            Seventy six critical patients are on ventilator support while 501 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,24,012 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL.

