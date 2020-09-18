Ireland tightens Dublin COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

The Irish government on Friday announced strict new COVID-19 restrictions for the capital Dublin, including the closing of indoor restaurant dining and a ban on indoor events, after a surge in cases in recent days.

Ireland, which was one of the slowest countries in Europe to emerge from lockdown, has seen average daily case numbers roughly double in the past two weeks and significant increases in those being treated for the virus in hospitals. "My first obligation is to protect you. This virus kills," prime minister Micheal Martin said in a televised address to the country, announcing the restrictions.

The measures, which include a ban on non-essential travel from the capital and a ban on indoor restaurant dining, will last for three weeks, Martin said.