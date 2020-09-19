Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Power of positive': Michigan conjoined twins separated

Sarabeth and Amelia Irwin of Petersburg, Michigan, each had their own arms and legs and heart, but their livers were connected, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital said Friday. The nearly 11-hour surgery to separate them was performed in August, about 14 months after their birth.

PTI | Annapolis | Updated: 19-09-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 03:31 IST
'Power of positive': Michigan conjoined twins separated

Doctors at the University of Michigan have separated 1-year-old conjoined twin sisters. Sarabeth and Amelia Irwin of Petersburg, Michigan, each had their own arms and legs and heart, but their livers were connected, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital said Friday.

The nearly 11-hour surgery to separate them was performed in August, about 14 months after their birth. They're now at home. “For everyone in the room, it was a very emotional and extraordinary moment when the last incision was made to separate these girls from one to two,” said Dr. George Mychaliska, who led the surgical team at Mott.

“I'm a father of twins and know twins are very close,” Mychaliska said. “Sarabeth and Amelia will always share a really unique bond, and I think the future is bright for both of them." The parents, Alyson and Phil Irwin, learned about the conjoined twins during a pregnancy ultrasound in 2019, four months before the birth by cesarean section. The Irwins knew the girls might not survive long enough for surgery, but they did. “I remember them briefly putting the girls on my chest. It was very sweet and special being able to hold them and see them for the first time,” Alyson told the Detroit Free Press.

The surgery had been planned for February, but the girls developed pneumonia and then the coronavirus pandemic followed. The parents had to stay outside the hospital in their car during the surgery. Sarabeth came home in late August, followed by Amelia on September 5. They have an older sister, Kennedy.

“This has been a giant experiment in the power of positive and the power of prayer," Phil said. "You know, so positive news, people need that. People live on that.”.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.DEATHS AND INFECTION...

Missile launch or storm repairs? Flurry of activity fuels speculation of N.Korea test

Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM, after a flurry of activity was detected at a key ba...

Brazil's Rio will restore 100 ICU beds to fight COVID-19 due to high utilization

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will put back in place some 100 ICU beds that had been dismantled in recent weeks in an effort to deal with COVID-19 patients, even though deaths seemed to be falling.Currently, the utilization of ICU be...

Twins C Garver returns, Odorizzi goes to IL

Fresh off losing three of four to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a handful of roster moves that will see them regain one key piece of their battery, while they lose another. The club is reinsta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020