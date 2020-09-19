Iran's coronavirus death toll climbs above 24,000 - health official

Iran's coronavirus death toll climbs above 24,000 - health officialReuters | Tehran | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:24 IST
Iran's coronavirus death toll has risen by 166 to 24,118, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Saturday.
The total number of identified cases spiked by 2,845 in the last 24 hours to 419,043 in Iran, one of the Middle East's worst-hit countries, spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari was quoted as saying.
