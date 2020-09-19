Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic

Hungary will extend a moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies until the middle of 2021, as its finance minister warned the economy could struggle to grow next year unless a coronavirus vaccine is found. Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced the moratorium for all companies and private borrowers in March as one of his government's key measures to help reduce the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:04 IST
Hungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary will extend a moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies until the middle of 2021, as its finance minister warned the economy could struggle to grow next year unless a coronavirus vaccine is found.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced the moratorium for all companies and private borrowers in March as one of his government's key measures to help reduce the economic fallout from the pandemic. It was due to expire at the end of the year. In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, Orban said the moratorium would be extended by six months for families with children, the retired, unemployed and those in public works programs.

The extension until the middle of 2021 will also apply to companies that have seen revenues drop by at least 25%. Orban also said loan contracts for all households and companies agreed before the pandemic could not be terminated for six months.

The moves come as the government prepares to announce more steps to try to revive growth, after the economy plunged more than expected in the second quarter and prospects for a recovery next year have worsened. The weak economic outlook could represent the biggest threat to nationalist Orban's decade-long rule as he prepares to face parliamentary elections in the first half of 2022.

Finance minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published earlier on Saturday that if a coronavirus vaccine was not available by the middle of 2021 the economy might struggle to grow next year, based on a pessimistic scenario. Under an optimistic scenario, the economy could grow by 4-5% if a vaccine was available in the second quarter, he told newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

A third scenario was for a protracted recovery with 3%-4% growth, also conditional on a vaccine being available, he added. Hungary's economy is expected to shrink by 5%-6% this year.

Varga said the government was working on new stimulus measures that could include targeted tax cuts for crisis-hit sectors. After a spike in new cases in recent weeks, Hungary reported 809 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 16,920, with 675 deaths.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K: Spokesperson.

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K Spokesperson....

HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiarie...

Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 percent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtras Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of whic...

Maha: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1. A total of 1.14 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020