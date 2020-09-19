Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 percent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra's Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of which 1,55,314 had contracted the infection, the official said.

With the addition of 1,995 cases on Friday, the COVID-19 tally in the district has risen to 1,55,314, he said. The district also recorded 29 more casualties that have taken the toll to 4,082, the official added.

The recovery rate in the district was 85.17 percent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.63 percent, he said. A total of 18,931 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the district, the official said.

According to official data, Kalyan's tally stood at 37,831, followed by Navi Mumbai at 32,371 and Thane city at 32,082. In case of deaths, Thane has recorded 922 casualties, Kalyan 757 and Navi Mumbai 685, it was stated.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 31,310 COVID-19 cases and 602 deaths, an official said.