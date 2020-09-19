West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,298 with 56 fatalities

Left Menu
The state also registered 3,188 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2,21,960, it said. According to the bulletin, 2,993 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,014.

West Bengal reported 56 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,298, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The state also registered 3,188 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2,21,960, it said.

According to the bulletin, 2,993 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,014. The discharge rate currently stands at 86.96 per cent in the state, it said.

Out of the 56 deaths, 47 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. Fifteen deaths each were reported from the city and North 24 Parganas district, five from South 24 Parganas, four from Hooghly, three from East Medinipur and two each from Howrah and Bankura districts, it said.

One death each was registered in West Medinipur, Purulia, Nadia, Malda, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, it added. Kolkata reported the maximum number of new cases at 543, followed by North 24 Parganas at 501 new cases, South 24 Parganas at 216 and West Medinipur at 202, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 24,648 active cases. The state has so far tested 27,44,862 samples for COVID-19, including 45,563 in the last 24 hours, it said.

