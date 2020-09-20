Brazil reports 33,057 new coronavirus cases, 739 deaths

Brazil reports 33,057 new coronavirus cases, 739 deathsReuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 03:02 IST
Brazil recorded 33,057 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 739 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. South America's largest country has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to ministry data, ranking it as the third worst outbreak in the world after the United States and India.
More than 136,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil, which ranks second after the United States in coronavirus deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- United States
- South America
- India
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Brazil reports 51,194 coronavirus cases, 907 deaths
Brazil leader rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine
In a first, Union Health Ministry introduces 'on demand' COVID-19 testing without prescription
Soccer-Everton sign Brazil midfielder Allan from Napoli
Soccer-Everton sign Brazil midfielder Allan from Napoli