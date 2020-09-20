Left Menu
South Goa district hospital commissioned as COVID-19 facility

The South Goa district hospital has been commissioned has a COVID-19 treatment facility with an initial capacity of 150 beds, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said. "Inspected and commissioned the South Goa District Hospital as a COVID Hospital today as assured to the people with an initial capacity of 150 beds.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:56 IST
The South Goa district hospital has been commissioned has a COVID-19 treatment facility with an initial capacity of 150 beds, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said. Till now, COVID-19 patients in the state were being treated at the ESI Hospital in Margao (South Goa), the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji (North Goa) and the Sub-District Hospital in Ponda (South Goa).

The new facility at Margao in South Goa has been set up in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the coastal state. "Inspected and commissioned the South Goa District Hospital as a COVID Hospital today as assured to the people with an initial capacity of 150 beds. We shall be moving towards 250-300 beds in a phased manner and then ramping it up 400 beds. If required, we can take it up to 566 beds," Rane tweeted on Saturday.

He said the government has recruited 70 people for handling patients at the facility, where HFNO (high flow nasal oxygen) machines and ventilators have been installed "with an aim to make it a high dependence unit". Quality and nutritious meals will be provided to patients along with housekeeping services, the minister said.

"With stringent protocols in place, we have started taking patient admissions and shifting of patients from ESIC and Goa Medical College (GMC) and hospital. Team Goa is working persistently towards intensifying our fight against COVID-19," Rane said in another tweet. Till Saturday, Goa reported 28,022 COVID-19 cases and 342 deaths due to the disease.

