Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry

The Centre has strongly advised the states and Union territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID tests to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Expanding the network of diagnostic laboratories and facilitating easy testing across the country have given a sharp boost to the enhanced testing numbers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:38 IST
Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Crossing a crucial milestone in the battle against COVID-19, a record number of over 12 lakh tests were conducted in the country for the detection of the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed so far to more than 6.36 crore (6,36,61,060), the Centre said on Sunday. This strongly demonstrates a substantial strengthening of the COVID-19 testing infrastructure in the country, the health ministry said, underlining that India's daily testing numbers are among the highest in the world.

From conducting merely 10,000 tests per day on April 8, the average daily number has crossed 12 lakh with 12,06,806 tests conducted on Saturday. The last one crore tests were conducted in merely nine days and the Tests Per Million (TPM) have been boosted to 46,131, the ministry highlighted.

"Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases and a timely and effective treatment. This eventually leads to a lower mortality rate," it said. As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing also result in a lowered positivity rate, it added.

The sharp decline in the daily positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of the infection is being contained, the ministry underscored. Higher testing forms an integral part of the "chase the virus" strategy, which aims to catch every missing person to curb the spread of the infection, it said, adding that the states have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of rapid-antigen tests should mandatorily be subjected to RT-PCR testing.

The Centre's policies in the context of COVID-19 are continuously evolving. Following several measures to facilitate a wider testing by people, the government has recently provided "testing on demand" for the first time, the ministry said. The states and Union territories have also been given wider flexibilities to simplify the modalities in order to enable higher levels of testing.

The government has also allowed COVID-19 tests to be conducted on the prescription of any registered medical practitioner and not exclusively a government doctor. The Centre has strongly advised the states and Union territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID tests to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Expanding the network of diagnostic laboratories and facilitating easy testing across the country have given a sharp boost to the enhanced testing numbers. The country has performed remarkably on fulfilling the World Health Organization's (WHO) advice of 140 tests per day per 10-lakh population, the ministry said.

In its Guidance Note on "Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19", the WHO has advised this strategy. "In another row of achievements, 35 states and Union territories have crossed the advised number of tests," the ministry said. A prominent determinant of the strengthened testing numbers is the steadily widening diagnostic laboratory network in the country. This has grown to 1,773 laboratories -- 1,061 in the government sector and 712 private ones -- the ministry informed.

India's COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 54,00,619 with 92,605 people testing positive for the disease in a day, while the death toll has climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours, health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020