Hotel owners in UP's Bahraich booked for employing child labour

Police have registered 25 cases against owners of various establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for engaging children as labourers, a police official said on Sunday. This comes a day after the police rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, "Under the 'No Child Labour' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas on Friday. As many as 48 child labourers were found working at 43 places. As many as 25 cases have been registered against the owners of the various establishments, where the children were working." "There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of Childline-1098 had said on Saturday. Childline-1098 is a 24-hour free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance.

"The employers from whom the children have been rescued have been booked under the Child Labour Act, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act, among others. Nobody will be able to play with the lives of the children," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. ADG Women, Power Line, Neera Rawat said the campaign started on September 1 and will continue till September 30.