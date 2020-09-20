Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotel owners in UP's Bahraich booked for employing child labour

Police have registered 25 cases against owners of various establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for engaging children as labourers, a police official said on Sunday. As many as 25 cases have been registered against the owners of the various establishments, where the children were working." "There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:58 IST
Hotel owners in UP's Bahraich booked for employing child labour
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police have registered 25 cases against owners of various establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for engaging children as labourers, a police official said on Sunday. This comes a day after the police rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, "Under the 'No Child Labour' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas on Friday. As many as 48 child labourers were found working at 43 places. As many as 25 cases have been registered against the owners of the various establishments, where the children were working." "There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of Childline-1098 had said on Saturday. Childline-1098 is a 24-hour free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance.

"The employers from whom the children have been rescued have been booked under the Child Labour Act, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act, among others. Nobody will be able to play with the lives of the children," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. ADG Women, Power Line, Neera Rawat said the campaign started on September 1 and will continue till September 30.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020