Nepal coronavirus caseload reaches 64,122

Nepal on Sunday recorded 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's caseload to 64,122, the health ministry said. The death toll reached 411 with 10 more fatalities, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the health ministry during a virtual press conference.

He said that 1,325 COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours while conducting 9,584 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at various labs across the country. As many as 966 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the country's recovery tally to 46,233, the official said.

The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as the country's new hotspot, recorded 767 new cases, he said, adding that there are currently 17,478 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres. According to the ministry, so far 9,14,290 PCR tests have been conducted in the country.