Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nutrigardens, medicinal gardens to be developed in Anganwadi centres under AYUSH and WCD ministries: Smriti Irani

Along with the target of having a Nutrigarden in each Anganwadi, medicinal gardens will also be developed in identified Anganwadi centers under the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of AYUSH, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:36 IST
Nutrigardens, medicinal gardens to be developed in Anganwadi centres under AYUSH and WCD ministries: Smriti Irani
Signing of the MoU between Ministry of Women & Child Development and AYUSH. . Image Credit: ANI

Along with a target of having a Nutrigarden in each Anganwadi, medicinal gardens will also be developed in identified Anganwadi centres under the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of AYUSH, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development said on Sunday. As per a statement from the Minister for Women & Child Development, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, WCD, and Vaidyashri Rajesh Kotecha.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Irani said that women and children would get the benefit of yoga classes in Anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the country. "The MoU between the two Ministries is a milestone in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition. Along with the target of having a Nutrigarden in each Anganwadi, medicinal gardens will also be developed in identified Anganwadi centres. Women and children will get the benefit of Yoga classes in AWCs. I am optimistic that together, science and Ayurveda will help in achieving optimum nutritional standards among the target groups," the statement quoted Irani.

It also quoted the Union Minister of State of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik saying, AYUSH practices are deep-rooted in Indian tradition. "The Ministry of Women & Child Development and the Ministry of AYUSH has come together with the common objective to eliminate malnutrition and improve the health of people, especially women and children," Naik, who joined the signing ceremony through videoconferencing, said.

It further said that as part of the collaboration, the Ministry of AYUSH would provide support to the beneficiaries of the umbrella of the Integrated Child Development Service program of the Ministry of Women and Child Development attending Anganwadi Centres. "Convergence between the MWCD and the Ministry of AYUSH will help address malnutrition through the principles and practices of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other AYUSH systems and provide context-specific solutions for holistic well being of Women and Children," the statement added.

While AYUSH would provide technical guidance and support for the implementation of various interventions for addressing malnutrition, including developing nutritious recipes based on regional and climatic preferences, principles, and practices under AYUSH systems, the Ministry of WCD will enable outreach of AYUSH systems through Anganwadi Centres. Initially, a pilot will be conducted in 1000 Anganwadi Centres each in a few States, which can be upscaled later in a phased manner. "The collaborative efforts will also include setting up of Herbal Gardens with live demonstrations to beneficiaries how to use them through various home-based preparations. Also, Yoga sessions in the Anganwadi Centres would be conducted," the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bill seeking to amend FCRA introduced in LS

A bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA, under which providing the Aadhar numbers of the office-bearers of any NGO will be mandatory for registration and public servants will be barred from receiving funds fr...

Russian jets strike rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since ceasefire

Syrian opposition sources said Russian jets bombed rebel-held northwestern Syria on Sunday in the most extensive strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal halted major fighting with a ceasefire nearly six months ago.Witnesses said the warplanes ...

U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco sai...

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman committed to values, such conduct not expected in healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh on Opposition ruckus.

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman committed to values, such conduct not expected in healthy democracy Rajnath Singh on Opposition ruckus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020