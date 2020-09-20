Nutrigardens, medicinal gardens to be developed in Anganwadi centres under AYUSH and WCD ministries: Smriti Irani

Along with a target of having a Nutrigarden in each Anganwadi, medicinal gardens will also be developed in identified Anganwadi centres under the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of AYUSH, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development said on Sunday. As per a statement from the Minister for Women & Child Development, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, WCD, and Vaidyashri Rajesh Kotecha.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Irani said that women and children would get the benefit of yoga classes in Anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the country. "The MoU between the two Ministries is a milestone in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition. Along with the target of having a Nutrigarden in each Anganwadi, medicinal gardens will also be developed in identified Anganwadi centres. Women and children will get the benefit of Yoga classes in AWCs. I am optimistic that together, science and Ayurveda will help in achieving optimum nutritional standards among the target groups," the statement quoted Irani.

It also quoted the Union Minister of State of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik saying, AYUSH practices are deep-rooted in Indian tradition. "The Ministry of Women & Child Development and the Ministry of AYUSH has come together with the common objective to eliminate malnutrition and improve the health of people, especially women and children," Naik, who joined the signing ceremony through videoconferencing, said.

It further said that as part of the collaboration, the Ministry of AYUSH would provide support to the beneficiaries of the umbrella of the Integrated Child Development Service program of the Ministry of Women and Child Development attending Anganwadi Centres. "Convergence between the MWCD and the Ministry of AYUSH will help address malnutrition through the principles and practices of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other AYUSH systems and provide context-specific solutions for holistic well being of Women and Children," the statement added.

While AYUSH would provide technical guidance and support for the implementation of various interventions for addressing malnutrition, including developing nutritious recipes based on regional and climatic preferences, principles, and practices under AYUSH systems, the Ministry of WCD will enable outreach of AYUSH systems through Anganwadi Centres. Initially, a pilot will be conducted in 1000 Anganwadi Centres each in a few States, which can be upscaled later in a phased manner. "The collaborative efforts will also include setting up of Herbal Gardens with live demonstrations to beneficiaries how to use them through various home-based preparations. Also, Yoga sessions in the Anganwadi Centres would be conducted," the statement said. (ANI)