Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:34 IST
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 3,899 reported on Sunday, and London's mayor demanded swift action to prevent its spread in the capital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures have been introduced in areas across the country, with more expected. "The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice," Hancock told Sky News. "The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures."

Hancock later told the BBC that a second national lockdown was possible option. "I don't rule it out, I don't want to see it," he said.

Johnson announced fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,900) on Saturday for people in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. In addition to tighter rules on social gatherings across the country, several cities and regions in Britain have had 'local lockdowns' imposed, limiting even more strictly when, where and how many people can meet up socially.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants fast action to halt the worsening spread in London, a spokeswoman for Khan said ahead of meetings on Monday when authorities in the capital will formulate recommended next steps for ministerial approval. "The mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March," the spokeswoman said. "It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late."

Hancock was asked on Times Radio about the possibility of Londoners being told to work from home later this week, and said: "Well, I wouldn't rule it out."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg's final summer

She was seeing family. She was exercising. She was listening to opera. She was doing the work of the court. She even officiated at a wedding. Thats how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent the weeks before her death Friday at 87. Those who had...

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list in UAE

Sudanese officials will discuss the removal of their country from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terror with U.S. officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, the ruling council said on Sunday.Sudans transitional govern...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Leicester go top, Liverpool claim second win as goals fly in

Champions Liverpool and Leicester City maintained their winning starts to the Premier League on Sunday as the second weekend of the new season produced a goal-rush. Sadio Mane scored twice just after the break to give Liverpool a 2-0 victor...

Jones scores three TDs as Packers pound Lions

Aaron Jones had scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and the host Green Bay Packers cruised to a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Jones rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and caught four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020