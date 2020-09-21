Brazil reports 16,389 new coronavirus cases, 363 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 03:37 IST
Brazil recorded 16,389 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 363 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The figures do not include any new cases or deaths in the Brazilian states of Tocantins, Amapa and Roraima, as state authorities did not report updated statistics on Sunday, the ministry said.
South America's largest country has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to ministry data, ranking it as the third worst outbreak in the world after the United States and India. Nearly 137,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil, which ranks second after the United States in coronavirus deaths.
